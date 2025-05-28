Why this year's Aotearoa Music Awards are a celebration like no other

This week’s Aotearoa Music Awards marks 60 years of celebrating Kiwi artists and their songs, albums and achievements. To mark the anniversary, and with the help of Recorded Music NZ and Audioculture, we’ve compiled 60 memorable moments from the awards’ impressive six-decade history.

ONE

The very first Loxene Golden Disc – the earliest iteration of the Aotearoa Music Awards – was awarded to Ray Columbus & The Invaders in 1965, for the act’s single Till We Kissed.

Ray Columbus & The Invaders. Picture / audioculture.co.nz

TWO

In 1965 and 1966, the awards show was broadcast live on MC Neville Chamberlain’s Gather Round networked radio programme. In 1966, however, the finalists were also broadcast on the four national TV stations of the time - AKTV-2 in Auckland, Channel 1 in Wellington, Channel 3 in Christchurch, and Channel 2 in Dunedin – the following evening.

THREE

Best Group and Solo Artist were introduced in 1969, awarded to The Hi-Revving Tongues, for Rain And Tears, and Shane for Saint Paul, respectively. Saint Paul also won the 1969 Loxene Golden Disc. The TV show drew more viewers than that year’s election results.

FOUR

In 1970 the award presenters were Johnny Devlin, who also performed, and Max Cryer.

New Zealand pop singer Sharon O'Neill, pictured in 1983, performing at Queen Elizabeth centre, Tauranga.

FIVE

Sharon O’Neill won Most Promising Female in 1979 and 1980, and Album of the Year in 1980. She was awarded the Legacy Award and inducted into the NZ Hall of Fame in 2017.

SIX

In 1982, Prince Tui Teka won Single of the Year – and Best Polynesian Artist – for E Ipo. The now-Sir Dave Dobbyn was awarded Most Promising Male.

SEVEN

In 1983, Prime Minister Robert Muldoon – who infamously described local music as “those horrible pop groups” – presented the Most Popular Song award. Leader of the Opposition David Lange presented Top Artist and became PM eight months later.

The Pātea Māori Club (from left), James Manu, Wiri Heremaia, Jodi Prime, Dalvanius Prime, Victor Raimona and Jolene Rio.

EIGHT

Pātea Māori Club‘s now-classic Poi E received multiple nominations at the 1984 Music Awards. They performed at the event, and walked away with Best Polynesian Album, for Aku Raukura.

NINE

Karen Hay, the awards’ co-host in 1983, returned in 1984 but was later censured over her comments about the lack of local content on radio. Rip It Up‘s then-Assistant Editor Russell Brown noted in his report of the 1985 Awards that: “Karyn Hay boycotted the [1985] ceremony after being warned that any out-of-line comments like those of last year would result in an unscheduled commercial break. But the Prime Minister [Lange] came on and said pretty much the same thing Karyn had said last year; that NZ radio must support and acknowledge NZ to a much greater extent.”

Margaret Urlich.

TEN

Margaret Urlich took home Album (Safety In Numbers) and Single (Escaping) of the Year in 1989, while When The Cat’s Away scooped Best Group.

ELEVEN

The Chills cleaned up in 1990, taking away Top Group, Top Songwriter (Martin Phillipps – Heavenly Pop Hit), Album of the Year (Submarine Bells), and Single of the Year (Heavenly Pop Hit). Phillipps died in June 2024.

TWELVE

The Exponents took home Single of the Year in 1992 for Why Does Love Do This To Me; Hamish Kilgour won Best Album Cover for the painting that graced Pink Flying Saucers Over The Southern Alps; and Neil Finn won Songwriter of the Year for Fall At Your Feet.

Annie Crummer pictured in the 1990s.

THIRTEEN

In 1993 the awards were held, for one year only, at Auckland’s Powerstation. The Mutton Birds took home Album (The Mutton Birds) and Single (Nature) of the Year, as well as Best Group. Annie Crummer won Most Promising Female off the back of the release of See What Love Can Do.

FOURTEEN

1995 saw the introduction of the MK 1 Tūī winners’ trophy. Designed by Nicola Marshall, the trophy was a stylised design representing New Zealand’s native songbird.

FIFTEEN

OMC won Single of the Year (How Bizarre) and Most Promising Group in 1996. Shihad won Best Group and Album of the Year for Killjoy – as well as International Achievement and Best Male Vocalist (Jon Toogood).

SIXTEEN

While in New Zealand to celebrate the 1997 Awards, US star Chris Isaak not only performed at the ceremony, he also performed at possibly New Zealand’s most unlikely venue for a global musician’s concert – LynnMall Shopping Centre.

SEVENTEEN

Che Fu performed Chains at the 1997 Awards with two DJs (DLT and Sir-Vere) and four turntables – and King Kapisi and Mighty Asterix on BVs. The song won the Tūī for Single of the Year.

EIGHTEEN

In 1998 Bic Runga took home Single of the Year for Sway, despite stiff competition. Shihad (Home Again), The Feelers (Pressure Man), Darcy Clay (Jesus I Was Evil) and Moizna (Just Another Day) were also in the running. Bic also won Album of the Year for her now classic album Drive and Most Promising Female and Songwriter of the Year.

Boh Runga at the 1999 New Zealand Music Awards. Photo / John Sefton

NINETEEN

Bic Runga’s sister Boh’s band stellar* won the Album (Mix) and Single (Violent) of the Year, Best Group and Best Producer in 2000. Bic was also celebrated, receiving the International Achievement Tūī.

TWENTY

Jon Bridges awarded Che-Fu his Tūī for 1999 Single of the Year (Scene III) at Auckland Airport, with Che’s partner and baby (the now adult artist in his own right, Loxmyn Ness) in tow. The same Awards saw Betty-Anne Monga’s tearful acceptance of Top Female Vocalist (and Neil Finn’s slightly saltier one, for Top Male). The Feelers won Best Group and Album of the Year for Supersystem that year, while James Reid won Songwriter of the Year for the band’s hit Venus.

TWENTY ONE

Fur Patrol performed without instruments in 2001, at an Awards show that also saw Zed win Album of the Year and Top Group, for Silencer – featuring the now classic hit Glorafilia, which Che-Fu presented them with Single Of The Year for. Nathan King (Zed) won Most Promising Male and Julia Deans (Fur Patrol) won Most Promising Female and Best Songwriter, for the seminal Lydia.

Che Fu with his Wife Ange and son Loxmyn after winning five awards at the 2002 New Zealand Music Awards. Photo / Brett Phibbs

TWENTY TWO

2002 was another unforgettable year for Che Fu off the back of his Navigator album, with which he landed Album and Single of the Year (Fade Away) and Male Vocalist of the Year. It was also the year the Best RnB / Hip Hop Album category was introduced – and Che took that home too, bringing the vibe on the night with a phenomenal performance of Fade Away.

TWENTY THREE

The 2003 awards saw the celebration of Goodshirt’s iconic single Sophie. The track won Single of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Best Music Video. It also marked the introduction of Best Roots – the inaugural winner was Trinity Roots, for True.

Scribe performs Standup from the album The Crusader at the 2004 New Zealand Music awards. Photo / Glenn Jeffrey

TWENTY FOUR

2004 was Scribe’s big year – the artist’s debut LP Crusader won no less than eight Tūī. 2025 AMA finalist MOKOTRON recalls: “They should have just given him a couch on the side of the stage. A victory on so many levels – for Scribe, for hip hop, for the Pacific community and for Aranui.” 2004’s Highest Selling NZ Single was, however, They Can’t Take That Away by Ben Lummis, following the artist’s win on the first season of NZ Idol.

TWENTY FIVE

Following the release of their seminal album Based On A True Story, in 2005 Fat Freddy’s Drop were celebrated with four Tūī wins at their first Awards, walking away with People’s Choice, Best Roots, Best Group and Album of the Year. At the 2005 Awards, Algerian refugee and then asylum seeker Ahmed Zaoui appeared on stage with Dave Dobbyn as he performed Welcome Home, requiring a special court order to stay out late. Ahmed also features in the music video for the song, a heartwarming tribute to the spirit of togetherness.

TWENTY SIX

Hollie Smith’s 2006 performance of Bathe In The River, alongside Don McGlashan remains a highlight for Aaradhna who says: “I just remember getting goosebumps from their performance.” Hot tip: There may just be a little blast from this past lined up for AMA 2025.

Elemeno P - Dave Gibson, Scotty Pearson, Lani Purkis and Justyn Pilbrow.

TWENTY SEVEN

Though their contribution to NZ rock is undeniable, Elemeno P’s one and only Tūī to date was awarded in 2006 for Best Group. It was at that year’s Awards that they performed S.O.S. with a cutout of their bassist Lani Purkis – frontman Dave Gibson pointed at it before starting the second verse, saying “Give it up for Lani Purkis, she’s having a baby right now!” The band were joined by members of Steriogram and Streetwise Scarlet, as well as Carly Binding and Boh Runga, for the performance.

TWENTY EIGHT

The 2007 Awards saw The Mint Chicks as one of the big winners of the night – they won Best Group, Album of the Year and Best Rock Album for their Crazy? Yes! Dumb? No! album. The act also performed the record’s title song live that year. In the same year that they picked up their first and only Tūī, winning Single of the Year for Light Surrounding You, Fielding’s Evermore also performed their iconic track supported by a soulful choir at the 2007 Awards.

TWENTY NINE

2007 saw the introduction of the Legacy Award – presented to rock and roll pioneer Jonnny Devlin – which also doubled as an induction into the NZ Music Hall of Fame. Chris Caddick, former chairperson of Recorded Music NZ recalls: “One of my most memorable moments across the years was Shihad playing Lawdy Miss Clawdy when inducting Johnny Devlin into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame in 2007.”

Flight of the Conchords.

THIRTY

In 2008 the Awards relocated to the then-Vector Arena. Having started to make waves in the US, Flight of the Conchords won Album of the Year, Best Group and Breakthrough Artist, as well as the International Achievement Award – alongside Savage. Opshop were awarded the Radio Airplay Award for Maybe, Highest Selling Single and Single of the Year for One Day, and Highest Selling Album for Second Hand Planet.

THIRTY ONE

2009 saw Ladyhawke’s first Tūī nominations – and she reigned c/o her debut self-titled album, taking Album of the Year, Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Single of the Year (My Delirium), Best Electronic Artist and Most Promising Female.

THIRTY TWO

In 2009 Smashproof performed a powerfully political rendition of their song Brother with Gin Wigmore, who also features on the recording. The track won the Tūī for Highest Selling NZ Single and Best Music Video, and Smashproof won People’s Choice.

Stan Walker wins an award during the 2010 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards held at Vector Arena. Photo / Dean Purcell

THIRTY THREE

Following his Australian Idol win in 2009, 2010 saw Stan Walker’s introduction to the awards and his first-ever Tūī – for Highest Selling NZ Single, Radio Airplay, People’s Choice and International Achievement. Stan has been an awards mainstay in the years since, and is one of 2025’s most nominated finalists alongside CHAII.

THIRTY FOUR

Channelling Lady Gaga’s meat dress from the 2010 MTV Music Awards, Colin Mathura Jeffree sported his own on the red carpet.

THIRTY FIVE

Brooke Fraser’s most successful year at the Awards came in 2011, following the release of her third album Flags. She went home with five Tūī: Best Pop, Highest Selling NZ Album, Highest Selling NZ Single for Something In The Water, International Achievement and People’s Choice.

Sony Music Entertainment New Zealand managing director Kim Boshier remembers: “I remember Brooke’s first awards, she was in her early 20s and she also won basically everything that night for her debut album What To Do With Daylight. Every performance she’s done has been special. One of my greatest memories was when Brooke came home in 2011 to accept the International Achievement Award. It felt like a full circle moment.”

THIRTY SIX

2011 was also a huge mihi to The Naked and Famous’ success, seeing them crowned with five Tūī. The band were awarded Album (Passive Me / Aggressive You) and Single (Young Blood) of the Year, Best Group, Breakthrough Artist, Best Alternative Album and Best Music Video (Special Problems – Punching In A Dream).

THIRTY SEVEN

Home Brew arrived to the 2012 Awards with a goat, dressed like they were about to board Noah’s Ark. The ever-controversial act were forced to pause and apologise for their furry friend making its mark on the red carpet. 2012 also saw an all-star line-up present artists with their Tūī – including Taika Waititi, alongside international musical guests Ben Harper, Karl Urban and Mumford & Sons.

Six60 receives an award during the 2012 Vodafone NZ Music Awards. Photo / Dean Purcell

THIRTY EIGHT

Six60’s first awards wins came thick and fast in 2012 when they walked away with People’s Choice, Best Group and Highest Selling NZ Album, as well as Highest Selling NZ Single, Radio Airplay and Single of the Year for Don’t Forget Your Roots.

THIRTY NINE

Six-time AMA 2025 finalist Georgia Lines: “One of my all-time favourite moments was back in 2012 when Kimbra performed Come Into My Head. I wasn’t at the awards that year, but I’ve watched that performance many times. Kimbra has always been one of my favourite artists – her songwriting, her stage presence, her vocals, her band – everything about that performance was incredible.” Kimbra won Album of the Year, Breakthrough Artist and Best Pop Artist, as well as International Achievement and Most Promising Female in 2012.

Lorde with her 2013 tūī awards. Photo / Dean Purcell

FORTY

Amid global Royals mania, Lorde opened the 2013 Awards with a powerful, remixed performance of the hit. The superstar returns in 2025 as a finalist for Te Tino Waiata o te Tau/Single of the Year for her collab with Charli xcx Girl, so confusing featuring lorde.

FORTY ONE

AMA 2025 finalist Georgia Lines says the first awards she attended, in 2014, is still her favourite: “I was on crutches after rolling my ankle badly on a date the night before. I didn’t want to miss it, and luckily I had a pair of crutches stored in the ceiling at home from a previous injury. So I turned up to the awards, walking the red carpet in a dress I’d made in high school, with crutches. Aside from it being my first awards, I still remember Broods performing Bridges. I was so moved by that performance and by Georgia [Nott]’s vocal delivery – I remember talking about it for weeks afterwards.”

FORTY TWO

In 2014, an all-female tribute act celebrated Supergroove’s Legacy Award win. Calling themselves Super-Sista-Groove, the supergroup featured Hollie Smith, Iva Lamkum, Ria Hall and MC Tali. The performance was an immediate crowd favourite.

Mick Fleetwood wipes the tears off Georgia Nott from Broods. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

FORTY THREE

The awards’ 50th anniversary in 2015 also saw the legendary Mick Fleetwood present Album of the Year to an emotional Broods. Damian Vaughan: “Due to some fortunate touring scheduling Fleetwood Mac were in the country and Mick Fleetwood graciously accepted our invitation to present Album of the Year – which went to Broods that night. After the ceremony was over, we were thanking Mick for being involved and Neil Finn greeted him with a ‘I haven’t seen you in ages, how you going?’ It wasn’t too much later that Neil joined Fleetwood Mac for a few years…”

FORTY FOUR

Gin Wigmore broke her Tūī after her 2015 win for Best Female Solo Artist by “cheers”ing with Marlon Williams and his Best Male Solo Artist award. Some say Gin got her revenge when in 2024 Marlon Williams broke his Tūī by accidentally dropping it on a concrete floor, following his win for Te Tino Reo o te Tau/Best Solo Artist.

Marlon Williams’ broken tūī award at the 2024 Aotearoa Music Awards.

FORTY FIVE

Aaradhna declined her Best Urban/Hip Hop award in 2016 for Brown Girl, regifting it to SWIDT – who turned up that year in a 529-1000 taxi van, as later referenced in their hit Conquer – as she felt it was unfair to group the genres. The following year, the category was split into Best Hip Hop (won by SWIDT) and Best Soul/R&B (won by Ladi6). In 2024, Aaradhna returned to AMA and won Te Manu Taki Manako o te Tau/Best Soul/RnB Artist – she is once again a finalist in the category in 2025, as well as for Album of the Year and Best Solo Artist, and has been announced as a performer at the event, alongside Ladi6.

FORTY SIX

Despite all of that, Aaradhna’s favourite Music Awards moment to date was her very first time attending, in 2004: “I wasn’t nominated that year, but I got to attend and perform Getting Stronger with Adeaze. I was just so excited to be there and to see all the talented artists that I admired.”

FORTY SEVEN

Jacinda Ardern and Lorde “mutually fangirled” over each other in 2017, when the newly elected Ardern and comedian Tom Sainsbury (dressed as Paula Bennett) presented Lorde with her People’s Choice Tūī. Former Recorded Music NZ CEO Damian Vaughan recalls: “They met for the first time on-stage. We had an opportunity for Jacinda to present Lorde with the People’s Choice award live on TV, which was a very special moment. I believe the words uttered by both on-stage were ‘mutual fangirl moment’.”

FORTY EIGHT

Amid the success of the film Moana, the 2017 Awards saw Opetaia Foa’i receive the International Achievement Award. He and his daughter Olivia also opened the night with a powerful performance of We Know The Way. Having helped to produce the track and other music for the film, Foa’i wrote the song in 2013 – the first of the soundtrack.

FORTY NINE

stellar* surprised Aotearoa by reforming for one performance only at the 2017 Awards, celebrating that year’s NZ Music Hall of Fame inductee, Sharon O’Neill, by performing Maxine.

Alien Weaponry arriving at the 2018 New Zealand Music Awards. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

FIFTY

Damian Vaughan: “Choosing the opening performance was always a hard one and we had some great performances. But one of the most aggressive and entertaining was Alien Weaponry performing Kai Tangata in 2018 – which might have been quite surprising for primetime 8.30 TV viewers that night.” At the same awards, Alien Weaponry won Album of the Year, Best Group and Best Rock Artist.

FIFTY ONE

MC Tali pulled heartstrings when she won Best Electronic Artist in 2019, with Dame Jacinda Ardern looking on, as she urged aspiring female (and female-identifying and non-binary) producers and DJs that there is a place for them in the electronic scene in Aotearoa. In 2024, all three Te Manu Taki Tāhiko o te Tau | Best Electronic Artist finalists were female or non-binary, for the first time ever.

Award winner Benee at the 2019 New Zealand Music Awards held at Spark Arena. Photo / Dean Purcell

FIFTY TWO

Benee’s 2019 Awards saw her claim four Tūī, c/o her debut EP Fire on Marzz. Benee, aka Stella Rose Bennett, won Best Solo Artist, Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Best Pop Artist and Single of the Year for her breakout hit Soaked, which she performed live.

FIFTY THREE

Two of the finest voices in Aotearoa came together at the 2019 Awards, when Teeks and Hollie Smith accompanied that year’s In Memoriam segment with a performance of Whakaaria Mai (How Great thou Art).

Th’ Dudes at the New Zealand Music Awards in 2019. Photo / Dean Purcell

FIFTY FOUR

Following their induction into Te Whare Taonga Puoro o Aotearoa | New Zealand Music Hall of Fame at the 2019 Awards, Th’ Dudes blew the doors off the venue with a medley of their hits, ending with the iconic Bliss.

FIFTY FIVE

Sarah Owen, the former manager of AMA, and now the operations and events liaison, says her favourite moment from the awards’ history is: “Matiu Walters saying ‘Nau mai haere mai and welcome to the first-ever Aotearoa Music Awards’ in 2020, before Six60 performed Kia Mau Ki Tō Ūkaipō. It was a labour of love to bring that name and all its meaning into the light – and it still brings tears to my eyes to think about it.”

Damian Vaughan, former CEO of Recorded Music NZ, thinks Owen herself needs some accolades for her work “leading the charge to rename the NZ Music Awards the Aotearoa Music Awards in 2020 and making the ceremony and promotion of the awards themselves far more reflective of our music community. The acronym also means the outrigger of a waka as a metaphor for the awards as providing support to the local industry.”

FIFTY SIX

A favourite moment for CHAII is her own 2020 performance of Lightswitch, during which she rapped in both Farsi and English. In 2020 she was celebrated as a Breakthrough Artist finalist, and now in 2025 leads the charge with a total of six nominations related to her album Safar.

Jawsh 685.

FIFTY SEVEN

Following the viral success of his collab with Jason Derulo, Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat), Jawsh 685’s performance of the track at the 2020 Aotearoa Music Awards drew roaring applause from a delighted crowd. Bringing his Manurewa High School friends on stage to soak in the spotlight with him, they performed an unforgettable rendition of the hit that saw him rise to global fame. He was unsurprisingly crowned Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

FIFTY EIGHT

The 2021 Aotearoa Music Awards, which were able to proceed under strict Covid restrictions, saw co-hosts Stan Walker and Hayley Sproull walk the red carpet in NZ designer wear including stylish co-ordinated masks. Stan wore a red Zambesi number, while Hayley wore an outfit designed in collaboration with Sammy Salsa and Judy Gao.

Sony Music’s Kim Boshier says: “Another incredible memory was when Teeks won Best Solo Artist, Best Soul/RnB and Best Māori Artist in 2021. Te Karehana’s #1 debut album had gone platinum – he’d had an incredible year. It was a Covid year though, we couldn’t attend in person, so the team were having a party in our office kitchen. When TK won that award that party took a turn, what a night.”

Stan Walker performs at the 2024 Aotearoa Music Awards. Photo / Stijl / Emma Cooper

FIFTY NINE

Stan Walker (who also co-hosted the 2013, 2018 and 2021 Awards) was “flabbergasted” when awarded one of two inaugural Te Manu Mātārae Tūī in 2024, an award that recognises artists that have made a significant impact on the music landscape in Aotearoa and beyond. In his acceptance speech, Stan made an emotional tribute and dedicated the award to his late father, who died two days earlier. He returns to the 2025 Aotearoa Music Awards as the most nominated artist, alongside NZ-Persian artist CHAII.

SIXTY

One of Jo Oliver, CEO of Recorded Music NZ’s favourite awards moments is the opening of AMA in 2024: “Stan Walker’s powerful performance filled the Viaduct Events Centre. It was the first full-scale event in four years and relaunched the Aotearoa Music Awards after we took a pause in 2022 to review and reflect on the awards and their purpose. The refreshed event was at a new venue and new time of year, and accompanied by an enhanced social strategy that drew a lot of attention to our finalists and winners.”

Dame Hinewehi Mohi was inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame at the Aotearoa Music Awards 2024. Photo / James Ensing-Trussell, Stijl

Marking the 25th anniversary of her performance of our national anthem in te reo Māori at the 1999 Rugby World Cup in Twickenham, 2024 also saw Dame Hinewehi Mohi’s induction into Te Whare Taonga Puoro o Aotearoa | New Zealand Music Hall of Fame. This was celebrated with an all-star performance of Kotahitanga that featured Stan Walker, Drax Project, Rob Ruha, Maisey Rika, Jordyn with a Why and MOHI, alongside Dame Hinewehi Mohi herself.

This year's Aotearoa Music Awards takes place on Thursday May 29 at the Viaduct Events Centre in Tamaki Makaurau Auckland.