Home / Entertainment

Why this year's Aotearoa Music Awards are a celebration like no other

Stephanie Holmes
By
Lifestyle and Travel Editor, Premium·NZ Herald·
20 mins to read

This week’s Aotearoa Music Awards marks 60 years of celebrating Kiwi artists and their songs, albums and achievements. To mark the anniversary, and with the help of Recorded Music NZ and Audioculture, we’ve compiled 60 memorable moments from the awards’ impressive six-decade history.

ONE

The very first Loxene Golden Disc – the earliest iteration of the Aotearoa Music Awards – was awarded to Ray Columbus & The Invaders in 1965, for the act’s single Till We Kissed.

Ray Columbus & The Invaders. Picture / audioculture.co.nz
Ray Columbus & The Invaders. Picture / audioculture.co.nz

TWO

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment