From left, hosts of Three's morning show, AM: Bernadine Oliver-Kerby, Ryan Bridge, Melissa Chan-Green and William Wairua. Photo / Supplied

Popular television presenter Bernadine Oliver-Kerby took extended leave from the AM show late last year as it was revealed she was suffering from Bell’s palsy, a condition which causes facial paralysis.

As the show gets set to return from its summer hiatus next week, it’s unlikely fans will be greeted by Oliver-Kerby alongside hosts Melissa Chan-Green and Ryan Bridge.

A Discovery Warner Bros. spokesperson has told the Herald Oliver-Kerby is still recovering from the condition which struck her in October and saw her treated at Auckland Hospital.

“Bernadine is still taking time to recover,” the spokesperson said.

Last year, following a noticeable period of absence, Oliver-Kerby’s co-hosts revealed what had happened.

“You may have noticed that our lovely Bernadine has been absent from the show for a while now. Bern is going to be taking an extended period of sick leave after experiencing facial paralysis on one side of her face due to Bell’s palsy,” said Chan-Green of the condition which affects two to three people per 10,000.

Bernadine Oliver-Kerby experienced facial paralysis and was diagnosed with Bell's palsy. Photo / Instagram

Bridge continued: “Bernadine can’t wait to reunite with the team, with us and with you at home, the AM viewers and with the rest of the recovery now her main priority.”

Bridge also noted that Oliver-Kerby was extremely grateful to the staff at Auckland Hospital who “took such great care of her”.

Chan-Green later extended her thanks from the AM team “for taking such good care of our friend”.

The duo went on to reveal how strange it was to read the prepared statement when it was about someone so close to them.

Then Bridge appeared to go off script to share the team’s best wishes for the stalwart presenter.

“Bern, we love you, you know we do. You’re an incredible presence on this programme. We love your wit, we love your humour, we miss you. We look forward to seeing you back as soon as you can.”

What is Bell’s palsy?

Bell’s palsy, also known as facial palsy, is the sudden onset of paralysis of one of the facial nerves.

Southern Cross NZ describes the symptoms as being “muscle weakness on one side of the face, causing the face to droop”.

“Bell’s palsy can affect anyone. Its annual incidence is 2 to 3 people per 10,000 of the population, and this is thought to be similar across all ethnic groups and between men and women. Pregnant women and people with diabetes have an increased risk.”

If you think you might be suffering from Bell’s palsy you should urgently seek help from your healthcare provider.