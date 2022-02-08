Watch: The Power of the Dog trailer. Video / Netflix

Kiwi director Jane Campion is leading the Oscar nominations this year with 12 nods for her film The Power of the Dog.

But as always, the list of nominations was full of surprises, announced this week by comedy actors Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci. Photo / Supplied

From Dune to House of Gucci, several of the biggest films released over the past year have missed out in the major categories.

Here are the most shocking snubs on this year's list of nominees.

Best Actress — Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Gaga was gunning for an Oscar with her role as Patrizia Reggiani - but while she landed nominations at the BAFTAs and the SAG Awards, the Academy wasn't convinced enough to recognise her performance.

Best Supporting Actress — Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe was a frontrunner for an Oscar nom with her performance as Ma in Belfast. But she was edged out by her co-star Judi Dench, who picked up the nomination - her eighth to date - instead.

Best Supporting Actor — Jared Leto (The House of Gucci)

Jared Leto was unrecognisable as Paolo Gucci under layers of makeup and a thick accent, picking up both a Critics' Choice Award and a SAG Award nomination. However, Oscar voters gave him a pass.

Best Supporting Actor — Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza)

Cooper's brief but hilarious performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza has been earning him plenty of awards love, just not enough to propel him toward an Oscar nomination.

Best Supporting Actor — Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)

Affleck earned rave reviews for his turn as a bar owner under George Clooney's direction, as well as Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations. But it didn't land him an Oscar nomination.

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo diCaprio in Don't Look Up. Photo / Netflix

Best Original Song — Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi (Don't Look Up)

Grande plays music star Riley Bina in Don't Look Up, as well as contributing an original song Just Look Up to the film's soundtrack. But the Academy said thank you, next to the song, although the film landed a few other nominations including Best Picture.

Passing

Rebecca Hall's adaptation of the Nella Larsen novel missed out on most of the awards love, apart from a nod to supporting actress Ruth Negga from the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and SAG Awards. She was the film's best chance at an Oscar as well, but surprisingly missed out.

Best Director — Denis Villeneuve (Dune)

Dune landed 10 Oscar nominations, but its director Denis Villeneuve missed out despite turning Frank Herbert's epic novel into a genuine hit on screen.

Best Adapted Screenplay — Tony Kushner (West Side Story)

Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner took a risk adapting West Side Story for today's audience - but Academy voters didn't see a place for his take on the musical.