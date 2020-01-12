As the Baywide Twenty20 final draws nearer, two teams remain unbeaten.

Rounds three and four of the championship were played in Rotorua on Saturday and it was Carrus Mount Maunganui and Eves Realty Greerton who maintained their flawless records.

In their round three match, Mount Maunganui produced a 42-run win over Generation Homes Lake Taupō. The Western Bay side batted first and posted 163 for the loss of just two wickets. Peter Drysdale top scored with 78 runs and Ben Musgrave scored 48.

Lake Taupō were restricted to 121 for the loss of five wickets with Drew Brierley and Michael Mitchell both getting into the 40s before dismissal. Mitchell Fergus on debut for Mount Maunganui made a real impression, taking two wickets for 18 runs, with Dale Swan also taking two wickets.

Geyser City lost five wickets on the way to 132/5 in their match-up with Greerton - Dane Sorrenson their best with 30 runs. Unbeaten half-centuries to Taylor Bettelheim and Bruce Kerr took Greerton to a nine-wicket win.

New World Te Puke claimed a six-wicket victory over Bond & Co Tauranga Boys' College while Element IMF Cadets defeated Bayleys Central Indians.

Cadets bowler Joe McCluskie rolls the arm over against Central Indians at Smallbone Park on Saturday. Photo / Andrew Warner

Lake Taupō grabbed their biggest scalp since making an entrance in Baywide Premier cricket two and a half seasons ago when they toppled Cadets. Cadets batted first and were removed for just 74 with Drew Brierley taking four wickets. Brierley went on to top score with a hard-fought 23 runs, taking Lake Taupō to a five-wicket win.

Central Indians had little trouble with Geyser City when they bowled them out for 81 and cruised home without losing a wicket. Central Indians skipper Stephen Nicholls did most of the damage in the Geyser turn at bat, taking six wickets for 18 runs, before going on to top score with an unbeaten 63.

Greerton restricted Te Puke to 114/9. Daniel Price shone with the bat, scoring 58 runs. Bruce Kerr blasted 71 runs as Greerton reached their target with seven wickets in hand.

Tauranga Boys' College Batsman Jason Spice plays a shot against Te Puke. Photo / Andrew Warner

Mount Maunganui defeated Tauranga Boys' College to wrap up their second win of the day. Batting first the Mount side reached 151/5 - Ben Musgrave was in to top form with 73 runs. The Mount bowlers applied the brakes and restricted Tauranga Boys' to 118/7. Charles Williams and Jason Spice reached the 30s while Nick Smith taking three wickets for the victors.

Baywide Twenty20 Results:

Round Three:

Geyser City 132/5 (Dane Sorrenson 30; Harrison Perry 2/22, Lee Watkins 2/29) lost to Greerton 136/1 (Taylor Bettleheim 63no, Bruce Kerr 52no); Tauranga Boys' College 125/9 (Jason Spice 29; Reinhardt Kruger 4/18) lost New World Te Puke 126/4 (Iman Singh 52, Dillon Preston 39); Carrus Mount Maunganui 163/2 (Peter Drysdale 78, Ben Musgrave 48) beat Lake Taupō 121/5 (Drew Brierley 45, Michael Mitchell 41; Mitchell Fergus 2/18; Dale Swan 2/22); Element IMF Cadets beat Bayleys Central Indians.

Round Four:

Geyser City 81 (Sam Kershaw 38; Stephen Nicholls 6/18) lost to Central Indians 83/0 (Stephen Nicholls 63no); Cadets 74 (Jono Boult 25; Drew Brierley 4/4) lost to Lake Taupō 78/5 (Drew Brierley 23; Jono Boult 2/9, Depp Bollinger 2/29); Te Puke 114/9 (Dan Price 59; Jared Tutty 3/19) lost to Greerton 115/3 (Bruce Kerr 71; Josh Earle 2/31); Mount Maunganui 151/5 (Ben Musgrave 73, Dominic Crombie 36; Isaac White 2/11, H Leach 2/37) beat Tauranga Boys' College 118/7 (Charles Williams 37, Jason Spice 30no; Nick Smith 3/26, Craig Baldry 2/25).

Points Table:

Mount Maunganui 24, Greerton 24, Te Puke 18, Cadets 18, Central Indians 6, Tauranga Boys' College 6, Lake Taupō 6, Geyser City 0.