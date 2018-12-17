A landmark South Auckland church property — previously converted to a boutique homeware giftshop with adjoining residential dwelling — could be about to begin a new era in its history.

The split-level Karaka Family Church property is being marketed for sale by negotiation through Bayleys Counties.

Agents say it is ideally situated on State Highway 22, the main arterial route linking SH1 with the hinterland townships of Pukekohe, Karaka, Paerata, Waiuku and Awhitu.

Built at nearby Pokeno in 1890, the Karaka Church was painstakingly transported to its present location by a team of bullocks in 1917. A hall was added to the rear of the property by dedicated volunteer parishioners in the 1950s.

Over the ensuing decades the hall hosted scores of community events and meetings, Brownies assemblies, Sunday school classes and ballet lessons, as well as being used by children from the adjacent Karaka School.

Meanwhile, the church continued as a place of worship for Methodist and Presbyterian congregations until 2003, when it was sold into private ownership.

The property was purchased by current owner Rachael Buxton in 2007, and soon after she embarked on an extensive nine-month renovation and landscaping project — retaining as much as of the original character and facade as possible.

The substantial restoration and modernisation project rebuilt the front of the building; the roof was replaced; exposed cathedral-style ceiling beams were taken back to their original state; matai floors were polished and residential accommodation added to the old the hall.

Bayleys salespeople Peter Migounoff and Stefni Baigent say though the church can trace its roots back to the late 1800s, there are no heritage covenants protecting the structure of the premises or its use.

Migounoff says the access points and internal configuration of the property at 458 Karaka Rd, mean it could be re-purposed into various uses.

These include continuing to operate under current status, or converting the residential component at the rear half of the building into a commercially-run function and hospitality venue.

"While the building's 90sq m commercial space has housed a retail operation selling homeware and furnishings, it could easily be converted into a cafe, art gallery, or offices. Under the present configuration, the commercial space has its own entry, kitchenette and bathroom," Migounoff says.

"Internal and external stairs now connect the upper commercial level of the building to a 330sq m three-bedroom/two-bathroom residential area, which features three living areas and an open-plan kitchen.

"With appropriate consenting and the installation of a commercial-grade kitchen, the downstairs residential area could be converted for use as a hospitality venue.

"With some 110sq m of wrap-around decking flowing on to flat landscaped and highly-manicured lawns and gardens, the lower level could easily accommodate wedding functions or large private gatherings — benefiting from indoor/outdoor flow through two sets of bi-fold French doors.

"After witnessing the consecration of scores of weddings over the past hundred or so years, the building could evolve into being the next step in the process, hosting the post-marriage festivities."

Baigent says the 420sq m of church buildings sit on some 1671sq m of freehold land zoned residential 9F, which also encompasses car parking for up-to-12 vehicles on a gravelled lot at the front of the property.

She points out that substantial additional car parking is also available on roadsides nearby.

"The split-level nature of the premises means it could be purchased by an owner-operator wanting a work-from-home style arrangement, or by an investor who could either occupy the residential dwelling and let out the commercial space or let out both portions of the property to separate mixed-use tenancies," says Baigent.

"Alternatively, the property could be run solely as a high-end four-bedroom accommodation venue with an owner living off-site."