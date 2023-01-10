Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Yu Mei handbags founder Jessie Wong’s sights set on international markets

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Yu Mei founder Jessie Wong's advice for aspiring business owners: "Solve a problem, but don’t neglect the storytelling."

How would you describe 2022 for Yu Mei?

For Yu Mei it was a year of introducing ourselves to the rest of the world. We showed at the Sydney Opera House in May and launched

