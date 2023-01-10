Yu Mei founder Jessie Wong's advice for aspiring business owners: "Solve a problem, but don’t neglect the storytelling."

How would you describe 2022 for Yu Mei?

For Yu Mei it was a year of introducing ourselves to the rest of the world. We showed at the Sydney Opera House in May and launched a new collection at Paris Fashion Week. I was even lucky enough to attend the Prime Minister’s trade mission in July. The cherry on top was launching in Bergdorf Goodman in November, so it’s been a year full of surprise and success.

What is your strategy going into 2023?

Our strategy will never venture too far from what has worked for us so far, although we will be setting our sights on international markets. Yu Mei is built on ideas of utility and regeneration.

Each bag is designed to carry everything you actually need in a day. We proudly craft these designs with buttery soft, premium New Zealand-farmed deer nappa and other luxury leathers. The deer nappa is a byproduct of the venison industry that would otherwise be waste.

In 2022 we launched our Regeneration Roadmap, an ambitious document that outlined our vision for the future of regenerative practices at Yu Mei.

This year will be about strengthening these practices. We’ll be looking to finalise our B Corp status and introduce digital traceability to the entire range.

This will allow customers to have a precise view of where materials have come from, hopefully right down to the farm level.

How do you think the Government has handled the economy?

Given what’s been thrown at it this term, Labour has juggled supporting business needs with household needs well. Domestically, next year is shaping up to be tough but temporary, and I hope that the right help reaches those who find it the hardest going.

The free trade agreements negotiated in the United Kingdom and European Union are huge for companies like mine that have their sights set on international markets.

The speed at which they were signed, sealed, and delivered was pretty remarkable and signals the Government’s intentions to accelerate trade now that borders have reopened.

Yu Mei has a great team, but staffing is still a huge issue for parts of the business community. Going into elections, I think that’s something they’ll be looking to restore a bit of balance to.

How do you think the National Party has performed in opposition?

Let me start this answer by saying that Yu Mei might be the one thing that has enjoyed strong support across the house in the last three years.

National has done well to steady the ship after its leadership changes. A strong opposition gives everyone a decent choice.

Promoting the likes of Nicola Willis was a sharp move. She’s a credible alternative finance minister, and someone who would manage the purse strings well.

I was happy to see National scrap the idea of the types of tax cuts that rattled the UK so badly. I think it shows a level of political maturity that we should expect from all our political parties.

What are your predictions for 2023?

Anyone who knows me knows that I’m an optimist. I’m not naive to the fact that 2023 is going to be challenging for businesses, but Yu Mei certainly won’t be “sticking to our knitting”.

We’ve made some real inroads overseas this year and we want to keep that momentum going.

What piece of advice would you pass on to others in business, or those aspiring to get into your sector?

Solve a problem, but don’t neglect the storytelling. Yu Mei was born out of the need for me to carry everything I needed in a day while I was studying.

So, fix what needs fixing, and don’t be afraid to tell people about it.

Where and how are you holidaying this summer?

We’re staying here in Wellington. It’s welcome after being on the move so much this year, and my dad’s side is having a family reunion, and I’m so excited. I’ve even designed merch.

Usually, my partner Jack and I go to the Coromandel and camp for two or three weeks. The tradition started about five years ago and all we took with us was this tiny little tent, and an umbrella duct-taped to a lawn chair.

Every year since, we’ve made one or two upgrades to our kit. There is nothing more luxurious than drinking bubbles out of a Stanley mug, while using your phone to tell you what star constellations you’re looking at.