Yealands poised to sell some of its vineyards to the Super Fund

Yealands Wine Group is owned by Marlborough Lines, which has spent more than $100 million purchasing the company. Photo / supplied

Yealands, the Marlborough winemaker owned by the region's electricity users is understood to be on the verge of selling a large chunk of its vineyards, as it seeks to repay debt.

The Herald understands the sale of several vineyards has been flagged to staff. The buyer is believed to be the New Zealand Superannuation Fund.

Neither side has commented on the sale.

Earlier this week Yealands' owners, Marlborough Lines, confirmed it had loaned Yealands $15 million and was suspending dividends to the Marlborough Electric Power Trust.

The suspension of dividends means Marlborough electricity users will not receive a distribution, which in the past two years have been $200.

The report blamed the impact of Covid-19 but no one from the company has commented.

When it first announced the purchase of Yealands, Marlborough Lines said the purchase was aimed at increasing dividend payments.

This week's report, for the year to June 30, also hinted at future land sales, but did not indicate sales were imminent.

"In future years, Yealands Wine Group will be looking to consolidate its vineyard holdings, optimise its capital structure and execute a premiumisation strategy through operations, sales and brand building."

At the end of June Yealands had debts of $115m.