Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Woollen shoe firm Allbirds branches out into apparel with new clothing line

6 minutes to read

Allbirds co-founders Tim Brown and Joey Zwillinger. Photo / Peter Prato

Aimee Shaw
By:

Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

New Zealand-founded, US-based woollen shoe company Allbirds is expanding its environmentally friendly manufacturing to apparel.

The San Francisco headquartered company, co-founded by former All White Tim Brown, is gearing up to launch a clothing line

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.