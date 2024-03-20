Simeon Brown. Photo / Michael Craig

Minister for Auckland Simeon Brown is briefing Auckland business leaders today amid calls for more urgent infrastructure delivery and central Government involvement.

In an interview for Project Auckland, NZME’s special business report on the city, Brown confirms the Government has made a commitment to city and regional deals to help solve infrastructure challenges.

“We’re having a very close look at some of the UK deals that delegate some powers or allow some flexibility and regulation. So there’s a range of potential options.

“But at this stage, we’re not making any commitments around any particular deals because we want to get the framework right. To do that we have to have mature conversations. I mean, ultimately, this is not a magic money tree.

“This is about getting alignment on key objectives, long-term planning and thinking and what are the tools that government and council need to both be working on to deliver that.”

Brown says this will take give and take on both sides. But it’s also an opportunity to get greater bipartisan support.

“We actually need to get a greater level of bipartisan support to drive longer-term thinking when it comes to infrastructure.”

