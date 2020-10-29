Website of the Year

Business

Watch out - futurist warns Covid-19 won't be the last pandemic

9 minutes to read

Melissa Clark-Reynolds predicts pandemics like Covid-19 will return. Photo / Marty Melville

Jane Phare
By:

Jane Phare is a senior business reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Serial technology entrepreneur, foresight practitioner and professional director Melissa Clark-Reynolds talks to Jane Phare about success, failure and why pandemics worse than Covid-19 will befall the planet.

Back in 1980, Melissa Clark-Reynolds saw her first

