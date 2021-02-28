Vista Group books big loss, but says Covid effects will be fleeting

Image / 123rf

Vista Group, the Auckland-based company that dominates the global market for movie theatre management software, reported big full-year revenue and profit hits today, as expected.

But it also highlighted its strong balance sheet and cost-cutting, and said in an NZX filing that while the impact on the pandemic had been challenging, it saw limited permanent consequences.

For its full-year to December 30, 2020, Vista's revenue fell 39 per cent to $87.5m as it sunk to a $56.7m net loss (including $70m in non-cash items) from its year-ago profit of 21.3m.

Operating cashflow fell 81 per cent but was still $3m in the black as cash burn in the second half fell to $3.7m, within the forecast $3m to $4m range.

Vista reported an operating loss of $29.0m versus its prior-year operating profit of $31.1m.

Buoyed by an equity raise early in the pandemic, plus staff cuts, the company ended the year with a cash balance of $67m and $39m in undrawn debt facilities.

The "permanent consequences" question is key. Studios like Disney, Warner and Paramount have ramped up streaming efforts during the outbreak - in Disney's case, with results that blew away analyst expectations.

Some pundits see a long-term shift in the power balance toward streaming.

But earlier, Vista chairman Kirk Senior said while his company was taking a conservative approach on how long the pandemic could last, once it did finally clear, multiplexes would fill - for people were, ultimately, social animals.

Vista has created its own streaming service - a white-label effort for theatres - in partnership with another Kiwi company, Hamilton's Shift72. However, it has yet to break out beyond a modest number of pilot customers.

Shares closed Friday at $1.70 for a market cap of $388m. The stock, which traded above $5 during its 2019 peak, is down 45 per cent over the past 12 months.