Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

United Airlines Million Milers on Dreamliner flight to New Zealand

Grant Bradley
By
6 mins to read
Carl Brothers is aiming for United Airlines' elite Four Million Mile club. With fellow enthusiasts he targets inaugural flights and was on the San Francisco to Christchurch flight on December 10. Video / Grant Bradley and George Heard

With just four hours on the ground while flying Economy for 25 hours between the US and NZ a Colorado traveller is getting closer to his ultimate goal with United Airlines.

Denver man Carl Brothers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business