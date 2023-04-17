Voyager 2022 media awards
‘Uber for drones’ launches in NZ - what you could earn

Chris Keall
By
4 mins to read
Aerologix co-founders Rakesh Routhu (left) and Tom Caska. Photo / Supplied

“I fell 10 meters from the sky, landing on my head,” says Tom Caska.

He’s recounting a kite surfing accident in Cairns that saw him try, and fail, to jump a sandbar.

He shattered seven

