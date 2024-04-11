Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Trade Me takes legal action to force Trade Jobs NZ to change its name and colour

Jane Phare
By
6 mins to read
Colleen Getley (left) founder of the Trade Jobs NZ recruitment website, and daughter Kimberley Getley. Photo / Cameron Pitney

Colleen Getley (left) founder of the Trade Jobs NZ recruitment website, and daughter Kimberley Getley. Photo / Cameron Pitney

Recruitment start-up owner Colleen Getley has found herself in a legal battle with Trade Me after launching a website aimed at tradespeople and their employers. So far, legal bills have cost her $160,000 with no

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business