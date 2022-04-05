Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Theresa Gattung backs bid to raise $20m for women-led start-ups

3 minutes to read
Investor and businesswoman Theresa Gattung and Icehouse Ventures principal Lauren Fong. Photo / Supplied

Investor and businesswoman Theresa Gattung and Icehouse Ventures principal Lauren Fong. Photo / Supplied

Tamsyn Parker
By
Tamsyn Parker

Personal Finance Editor

A new fund aiming to raise up to $20 million aims to invest in up to 50 women-led start-ups over the next four years.

Launched by Icehouse Ventures, the ArcAngels II fund is backed by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.