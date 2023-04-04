Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Business

The undoing of a billionaire accused of fraud on two continents

14 minutes to read
New York Times
By: Michael Forsythe and Benjamin Weiser

He cultivated powerful allies and built an empire in China. Then, fleeing charges, he turned his charms on America. Now the law has caught up with him.

Luc Despins, a New York bankruptcy lawyer, typically

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.