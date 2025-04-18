Home / Business

The town that went crazy for crypto

In San Pedro, Argentina, 16,000 people, a fifth of the population, signed up for a cryptocurrency exchange where everyone won. Until they didn’t.

At a backyard barbecue in San Pedro, Argentina, last May, Rafael Flaiman spotted a friend wearing a light blue blazer that looked a little too snazzy for the occasion. He needled the guy a bit. What’s with the jacket? Flaiman asked.

“La China pays,” the friend replied, with a triumphant smile.

La China? Flaiman grew up

