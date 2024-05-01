Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Minister’s letter aimed at unseating Te Pūkenga chair Murray Strong, and his rejoinder

Kate MacNamara
By
8 mins to read
Minister for Tertiary Education and Skills Penny Simmonds sent a scorching letter of no confidence to then chair of Te Pūkenga Murray Strong in December. In his resignation letter, Strong fired back. Photo / Phil Smith

Minister for Tertiary Education and Skills Penny Simmonds sent a scorching letter of no confidence to then chair of Te Pūkenga Murray Strong in December. In his resignation letter, Strong fired back. Photo / Phil Smith

Murray Strong, former chairman of Te Pūkenga, resigned last December under the threat of imminent removal by incoming Minister for Tertiary Education and Skills Penny Simmonds, newly released documents show.

Strong’s resignation was tendered on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business