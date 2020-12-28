Website of the Year
Premium
Business

NZ's top 10 richest private schools: The school with nearly $1b in assets

10 minutes to read
Matt Nippert
By:

Business investigations reporter, NZ Herald

This summer The New Zealand Herald is bringing back some of the best stories of 2020.

Private schools charge parents thousands, and have built themselves into a multibillion-dollar industry. Business investigations reporter Matt Nippert assesses

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.