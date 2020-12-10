Te Awamutu, New Plymouth get 5G

Te Awamutu gets 5G. Photo / Dean Taylor

Spark says it has switched on 5G mobile in two more towns: Te Awamutu and New Plymouth, wrapping up its rollout for 2020.

Spark says there will be no surcharge for 5G until at least July 21.

The upgraded service does require a 5G handset - of which there are now more on the market after Apple launching four 5G-capable models in its new iPhone 12 line.

This year has seen Spark launch the faster mobile network technology in Palmerston North, central Dunedin and parts of the Auckland CBD, before the two towns added today (see coverage maps here).

Although its upgrade is now firmly underway, Spark still trails rival Vodafone, which launched 5G in parts of Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown, and has since been infilling in those towns.

2degrees says it will begin its 5G upgrade before the end of next year.

The pandemic saw Vodafone and Spark's 5G upgrades put on hold during March and April, in keeping with the Government's level 4 lockdown order.

And both, like telcos worldwide, have seen wait times for new network gear extend to up to six months as the coronavirus disrupts supply chains, production and delivery.

Next year, Vodafone and Spark both say they will expand 5G mobile to more areas.

A big 5G fixed-wireless push is also expected in early 2021 from both contenders.

Fixed-wireless, or "wireless broadband" sees a mobile network used instead of a landline to deliver faster internet to a home or office).

Vodafone had an unofficial, accelerated launch of the technology as it stood up a 5G fixed wireless network for 120 staff at the multi-agency New Zealand Government Covid-19 Operations Command Centre in Wellington in just hours on March 25.

For its part, Spark is trialling a new, cloud-managed 5G fixed-wireless service for business as part of its Te Awamutu rollout.

A pilot of the telco's cloud-managed network VMware SD-WAN service will see insurer Aon's local office flip to 5G fixed wireless if its landline broadband fails.​

"It will provide us with peace of mind should our fibre connection fail," says Aon regional IT director Jonathon Cook.

"Rolling out 5G to a whole country is a significant task, with or without a global pandemic.," says Spark technology lead Renee Matepara.

"Despite this we are on track with our build programme and excited to switch on 5G in Te Awamutu and New Plymouth today. As we deploy 5G to new locations it is great to see real-life examples of people and businesses benefiting from the faster speeds and low latency that 5G provides."

Vodafone busts myths

Meanwhile, in reaction to a spate of attacks on transmission towers earlier this year, and a proliferation of misinformation on social media, Vodafone has created two new clips about 5G (below).

A series of clips have been created in partnership with Ngahere Communities, featuring online influencers Torrell Tafa and Nikora Ngaropo.

The first is a 5G explainer. The second takes a poke a conspiracy, theorists.