Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Taylor Swift's catalogue sold for US$300m

4 minutes to read

The sale is the latest twist in a long-running feud. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times

Taylor Swift's music catalogue has been sold to private equity group Shamrock Capital for more than $300m, turning a handsome profit — but not for the artist — as the valuation of music rights soars.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.