Tax and the gig economy: Knowing your tax obligations when it comes to side hustles - Diana Clement

Diana Clement
By
4 mins to read
Even cash earned from babysitting or dog walking can be taxed. Photo / 123rf

Misinformation is rife when it comes to (not) paying tax. People earning money from the “gig” or “sharing” economy are often particularly confused. They may earn money via platforms such as Fiverr,

