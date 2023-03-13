Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Suncorp CEO warns poor infrastructure could push insurance premiums up

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
Damage from Cyclone Gabrielle in Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

Damage from Cyclone Gabrielle in Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

The head of one of New Zealand’s largest insurers believes the country’s lack of quality water infrastructure could push premiums up.

Speaking to the Herald, Suncorp New Zealand chief executive Jimmy Higgins said the insurer

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business