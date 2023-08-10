Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Stock Takes: ANZ Investments signs deals with BlackRock and Mercer

Jamie Gray
By
8 mins to read
The impact of depressed dairy prices could spill over into the parts of the sharemarket. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The impact of depressed dairy prices could spill over into the parts of the sharemarket. Photo / Brett Phibbs

ANZ Investments has signed deals to work with global asset managers BlackRock and Mercer.

ANZ is the country’s largest KiwiSaver manager with $19.7 billion in funds under management and a 20 per cent share of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business