Steve Joyce: New leader, same old gang, same old mistakes

Jacinda Ardern is out, Chris Hipkins is in — but it’s unclear whether Labour’s new look will go any deeper than that. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

Whatever you think of the current Government and its reputation for non-delivery, you’ve got to hand it to them for last week’s prime ministerial transition. Barely 10 days ago the country was wombling along with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and then, blink and you missed it, it is Prime Minister Chippy, the self-styled working class boy from the Hutt. How the hell did that happen?

Back in December 2016 we thought the transition from John Key to Bill English was pretty smooth, taking just on a week, despite nearly all of us being caught by surprise. This handover was almost too smooth.

Three things stuck out for me as someone with a little experience on the inside.

The Government giving itself only three days to choose a new Prime Minister seemed, at least initially, heroic. If you take them at their word, pretty much nobody except Hipkins knew until Ardern rocked up to caucus and shared the news on Thursday. And yet, magically, consensus candidates for both PM and deputy were arrived at by Saturday morning. It was almost like they knew the answer to the question before they asked it.

The second one still has me scratching my head. Why would the outgoing Prime Minister announce the election date and then promptly resign? Isn’t that one of the most obvious things you’d leave to your successor?

It only made sense if Ardern’s successor and their campaign chair (Megan Woods) were all in on the plan, and everyone had agreed on the new team ahead of time. And my strong hunch is they were.

Third, Grant Robertson was remarkably relaxed about not becoming the leader and sacrificing his Deputy PM role. Now we know why. By jettisoning his Wellington-based electorate yesterday, he signalled he has his eye on the exit sign as well.

The tight four — Ardern, Robertson, Hipkins and Woods — all knew this was happening well in advance. They had time to cook up who would replace Ardern, when the election date would be, and who would be the obligatory Auckland-based deputy. Very smooth indeed.

All this might be considered trainspotting except that it highlights that Chris Hipkins is very much the continuity choice for PM. These are the same people rearranging the deckchairs to make room for the fact that one of their number (quite reasonably) wanted to retire, but to leave everyone else’s position broadly intact.

There was no public debate about policy, no discussion about who best to lead the party and whether it should go in a different direction, just a “Jacinda’s going, you’re up Chris” agreement.

Sure, they will talk about changing things and Hipkins has done little else for the past few days. He of course can read the polls. Ardern was doing the same before Christmas, so even that is continuity.

The hapless RNZ-TVNZ merger nobody knows the reason for will continue to be scrapped. There will be some sacrificial lambs among other non-core policies. But beyond that, how much change will there really be, especially when it comes to fighting the “inflation pandemic”?

A radio interview I heard with Grant Robertson on Thursday gave a clue with regards to the economy — not very much. He was all about defending his record as Finance Minister. His answers could have been given, and were, any number of times last year. Paraphrasing only slightly, it’s a world-wide problem, it’s not our fault, and we are already doing pretty much all we can.

And that’s the problem. From Hipkins down, these are the people who, for better or worse, have made all the decisions over the past five years which have landed us where we are. Robertson is responsible for monetary policy settings and the re-signing of Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr. He’s responsible for the huge increase in the tax take that is squeezing Kiwi families and the gargantuan levels of inflation-stoking government spending. He’s allowed his colleagues to go nuts with the regulatory burden on businesses, and the convenient pandemic-driven curb on immigration is straight out of his “Future of Work” playbook.

New Deputy PM Carmel Sepuloni has overseen the explosion in the use of motels as emergency housing and the rise in the number of working-age people on a benefit despite low levels of unemployment.

Hipkins himself has driven a massive expansion in the size of the public service, a poorly executed centralisation of the polytechs, and shrugged off some of the poorest attendance records our school sector has ever seen. To say nothing of obstinately refusing to alter some of the most egregious settings during the Covid lockdowns and border closures which left such a sour taste with so many New Zealanders.

Even if the four at the top really wanted to repudiate some of their previous decisions in order to win re-election at the end of the year, will the key factions within the Government allow that to occur?

There are two big decision drivers in this Government, the unions and the Māori caucus. The unions bring the money and the volunteers, and the Māori caucus can count. Not only do they have the biggest bloc of votes in the Government, they are the only group in parliament which can at least theoretically side with the Opposition and defeat the Government in a vote. None of that has changed.

The chance of putting a handbrake on centralised wage bargaining, stopping the massive hikes in the minimum wage, or keeping public sector wage increases under control to help fight inflation, are next to nil. The likelihood of completely scrapping Three Waters and the march of co-governance is also bugger-all. Three Waters is more likely to go on the back-burner (a euphemism for “not yet”) than it is to be scrapped.

There is nothing wrong with continuity when the people are broadly happy with their lot. In 2016, continuity was the imperative. But when the polls are dropping and the public says you are heading in the wrong direction, continuity is not what you need. If those at the top of the tree can’t shed some of their pet beliefs and deliver real change, the public will no doubt deliver it themselves.

So when the new Prime Minister talks about a re-set, are we talking about change to the core belief systems that landed us where we are today? Or are we being set up yet again with more of that pre-eminent skill of the sixth Labour Government, its sophistry, albeit this time delivered in a more folksy, self-deprecating manner?

- Steven Joyce is a former National Minister of Finance. He is director at Joyce Advisory.



