Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Steve Joyce: New leader, same old gang, same old mistakes

By Steven Joyce
6 mins to read
Jacinda Ardern is out, Chris Hipkins is in — but it’s unclear whether Labour’s new look will go any deeper than that. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jacinda Ardern is out, Chris Hipkins is in — but it’s unclear whether Labour’s new look will go any deeper than that. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

Whatever you think of the current Government and its reputation for non-delivery, you’ve got to hand it to them for last week’s prime ministerial transition. Barely 10 days ago the country was wombling along

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business