Solid boost for Global Dairy Trade auction overnight

Prices in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction, held overnight, have landed firmly on the side of dairy farmers, with a 2.2 per cent increase across the board.

Crucially, Whole Milk Powder - which has the biggest influence on Fonterra's farmgate milk price - lifted 1.5 per cent to an average US$3803/MT, following a 0.4 per cent decline at the previous auction.

Meanwhile Skim Milk Powder - Fonterra's second biggest reference product - gained 2.5 per cent to an average US$3401, a further boost from the 0.5 per cent lift last auction.

Leading the charge in the other reference products, Lactose rose 5.9 per cent to an average US$1258/MT, but with very little product traded.

Butter increased 4.7 per cent to an average US$5111/MT, while Cheddar was up 2.9 per cent with an average US$4426/MT.

Anhydrous Milk Fat rose 2.5 per cent to an average US$6151/MT.

Butter Milk Powder, Sweet Whey Powder and Rennet Casein were not offered at this event.

On May 26, Fonterra announced an opening forecast Farmgate Milk Price range for the 2021/22 season of $7.25 - $8.75 per kgMS, with a midpoint of $8 per kgMS.

This remained unchanged when Fonterra released their annual results last month.