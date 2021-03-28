Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Small Business: Solar company Lightforce hiring staff monthly to keep up with demand

5 minutes to read

Lightforce solar panels on the roof of Switzer Residential Care in Kaitaia. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By:

Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

Former electrician Luke Nutting, founder of energy company Lightforce, talks about an influx in business over the past year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and taking on an additional five staff each month

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.