Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Small Business: Gourmate serves up calamari pet treats

Aimee Shaw
By
5 mins to read
Steph Mearns and Laura Wilkinson, founders of pet treat firm Gourmate. Photo / Supplied

Steph Mearns and Laura Wilkinson, founders of pet treat firm Gourmate. Photo / Supplied

Gourmate co-founder Steph Mearns explains why the pet treats she has co-created are made with calamari and green lip mussels, on exporting to Asia, and why she believes becoming a B-corp is a big deal

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.