Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Small business: Electric warriors - Cleve Cameron and Locky Docks building a secure network for e-bikers

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
Cleve Cameron, founder and managing director of Big Street Bikers. Photo / Michael Craig

Cleve Cameron, founder and managing director of Big Street Bikers. Photo / Michael Craig

After years of working in the corporate world as an advertising creative and executive Cleve Cameron now leads a small team of passionate e-bike enthusiasts at Big Street Bikers. The company’s goal is to get

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business