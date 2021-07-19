SkyCity Adelaide to shut after Covid spread, South Australia in new lockdown

Adelaide to shut till further notice, update out on Friday. Photo / Peter Meecham

Adelaide to shut till further notice, update out on Friday. Photo / Peter Meecham

SkyCity Entertainment Group is shutting its Adelaide casino and entertainment venues after state-wide lockdowns to remain in place till further notice at the end of this week.

But its big new hotel will stay open.

An announcement was made this morning by the NZX and ASX listed company.

"SkyCity advises that it will close its Adelaide casino and entertainment facilities from midnight tonight following the South Australian Government's announcement earlier today that a range of new state-wide level 4 Covid-19 restrictions will be implemented from midnight tonight in response to three new cases of Covid-19 in the community," it said.

But its new five-star hotel Eos will remain open "to accommodate hotel guests currently staying in-house, pending further advice from the South Australian Government. Appropriate physical distancing and hygiene requirements will be implemented at the hotel."

The Adelaide property is expected to stay closed for four days until midnight on Friday.

The South Australian Government's pandemic restrictions will be reviewed then.

SkyCity said all its New Zealand properties in Auckland, Hamilton and Queenstown are unaffected by the South Australian lockdown.

SkyCity Adelaide is also at the centre of a probe in Australia.

The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre [Austrac] said it had identified potential non-compliance by SkyCity Adelaide with the Australian Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act 2006 and Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Rules Instrument 2007.

National Australia Bank, Crown Perth and Star are all facing the possibility of multi-million-dollar penalties for potential breaches of anti-money laundering laws.

SkyCity said the potential serious non-compliance included concerns relating to ongoing customer due diligence, adopting and maintaining anti-money laundering and counter terrorism programmes.

"These concerns have been identified in the course of a compliance assessment which Austrac commenced in September 2019 focusing on SkyCity Adelaide's management of customers identified as high risk and politically exposed persons over the periods from July 1, 2015, to June 30, 2016, and July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019. The matter has been referred to Austrac's enforcement team, which has initiated a formal enforcement investigation into the compliance of SkyCity Adelaide," the company said, adding that it took its responsibilities seriously.

Asked for an update on the SkyCity investigation this month, Austrac said it had "commenced an enforcement investigation into Sky City Adelaide, following compliance work in the casino sector. As Australia's federal AML/CTF regulator, AUSTRAC works with state and territory regulators, including Liquor, Gambling & Lotteries SA and law enforcement partners to actively address the significant risks of money laundering through casinos.

"As a subsidiary of the Sky City Entertainment Group based in Auckland, the New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs has also been notified of the enforcement investigation," Austrac said.

Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs confirmed this month it was notified that Austrac was conducting that investigation but it had nothing further to add.

The Herald reported yesterday that Australia's coronavirus crisis intensified, with NSW announcing a fifth Covid death, South Australia responding to two community cases with new restrictions and Victoria extending its lockdown.

South Australia will introduce new restrictions after the state recorded two new locally acquired Covid-19 cases.

Two people from the same family, who recently flew into Australia, have tested positive. An 81-year-old man was diagnosed earlier today and his daughter has now tested positive too. Five other family members have so far tested negative.

"These will be statewide restrictions that have been put in place ... and we will review those on Friday this week," said South Australian Premier Steven Marshall.

"We've only got one chance to get this right. We are very concerned about the situation. We are assuming it is the Delta variant."

Non-essential retail in SA will close until Friday. The one person per four square metre rule will come back, and dining at restaurants will be outdoor only.

In addition, only 10 people will be allowed in homes and masks will be needed in "high-risk" settings such as public transport.