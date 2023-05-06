Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Sasha Borissenko: A better way to deal with misconduct

Sasha Borissenko
By
5 mins to read
Richard Dean Palmer. Photo / File

Richard Dean Palmer. Photo / File

It took a while. Dean Palmer was suspended from practising law for 18 months and ordered to pay $65,000, following a Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal penalty hearing last week.

The decision related

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business