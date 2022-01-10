Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Rolls-Royce sales surge as Covid makes super-rich value the 'nice, lovely things'

3 minutes to read
The Rolls-Royce Phanton Oribe is a collaboration with Hermes. Photo / Supplied

The Rolls-Royce Phanton Oribe is a collaboration with Hermes. Photo / Supplied

Daily Telegraph UK

Rolls-Royce delivered a record number of cars last year after Covid made its ultra-wealthy customers appreciate that life is short and they should enjoy the "lovely things in the world", its chief executive has said.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.