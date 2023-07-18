Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Rocket Lab shares blast off after successful ocean retrieval - but what happened to those helicopter plans?

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck says Elon Musk is "just a guy," but he is concerned about his apparent disregard for safety. Video / NZ Herald

Rocket Lab shares surged 13.5 per cent to US$7.82 in late trading after a successful marine retrieval yesterday. The stock is now up 102 per cent for the year, if still 20 per cent below

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business