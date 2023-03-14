RNZ exec knew merger was up in the air weeks before spending thousands on staffer’s US trip

The RNZ-TVNZ merger was scrapped earlier this year. Photo / NZME

Radio New Zealand executives knew the merger with TVNZ was on shaky ground before forking out thousands for a staff member to stay in New York, Boston and Toronto while visiting media outlets.

Although RNZ said the staffer’s trip overseas was a “personal one”, they confirmed accommodation related to the media visits were approved and reimbursed by RNZ.

In a document, released to the Herald through an Official Information Act request, RNZ said a total of $4268 was spent on the hotels in North America in late December and Early January this year. This included the $462 per night at the Soho Marriott in New York.

“RNZ only paid for accommodation on the days she was engaged on work-related visits (please see the attached spreadsheet). Flights and incidental expenses were funded by [the staffer] personally.”

However, after further Herald questions, RNZ revealed an additional $336 was spent on Ubers.

The Herald asked the exact purpose of the specific trip, but the spokesperson did not address this.

A December 13 email titled “some key messaging”, also obtained through an Official Information Act request about the merger, shows RNZ’s head of transition Glen Scanlan telling the agency’s executive team and CEO Paul Thompson to “be honest” and “yarn with your people”.

“It’s clear the policy is being reviewed, but no decisions have been made.”

Later that month, in a fiery exchange with broadcaster Lisa Owen, Owen questioned Thompson on whether RNZ was going to “just forge ahead” spending money, time and resources when there had been a “strong indication” the merger would be at the bottom of the Government’s work list.

Thompson said it was not costing RNZ “any additional money” as the broadcaster was being funded for the additional costs, although he did not specify where the funding is from.

“Doesn’t necessarily make it right to spend it when there is an uncertain future, and are there not, sort of, scouting, fact-finding expeditions happening over this next couple of months internationally,” she replied.

Owen then referenced the alleged “scouting trip” to America.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about actually, Lisa. Sorry, are you talking about us sending people overseas and doing work?”

Later in the meeting exchange Thompson said he had been “really clear” that RNZ needed to develop its expertise and international networks, and where it had budget to do that he had been supportive.

The Herald put several questions to RNZ, including whether the broadcaster thought it was appropriate to fund the hotel stays when the executive knew the merger was on thin ice, whether Thompson was aware of the trip when he told Owen he had “no idea” what she was referring to and what the purpose of the trip was.

A spokesperson for RNZ said the questions were already “covered” in a response to other Herald enquiries from RNZ in January.

“No airfares or personal costs were charged to, or reimbursed by, RNZ. RNZ was made aware of the trip and the staff member visited media organisations while they were away. Some appropriate costs specifically related to these media visits (taxis and accommodation) were approved and reimbursed by RNZ.

“RNZ is actively involved in international broadcasting and the trip was an opportunity to meet face to face with media colleagues and share information. Such international relationships are important for RNZ as a leading international public broadcaster.”

Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson has also been approached for comment, however, a spokesperson said the minister could not comment on operational staff matters.

Jackson recently denied that the $16.1 million spent on the scrapped TVNZ-RNZ merger was a waste of money and said he still hoped it will go ahead one day.

While a large portion of RNZ’s OIA response to the Herald’s merger questions were redacted, under the “free and frank expression of opinions” between officials provision, in one unreacted segment Scanlan told the Exec over email on January 27 “you would have seen the cancellation of the session with TVNZ on Feb 8″.

“Obviously this is a sensible move as we think a decision will come either next week or the one after. Hugs, Glen.”

Just over a week later, on February 7, the merger was scrapped.



