Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Election 2023: National and Act should learn from Labour’s broken promises - Richard Prebble

By
5 mins to read
Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins officially announces the party's paid parental leave policy. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Last week, you wouldn’t have thought the biggest issue facing the country would be whether MPs do the supermarket shopping. My late wife Nancy did not drive, so I went to the supermarket. The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business