Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Election 2023: Richard Prebble - Labour whale to sharks, Chris Hipkins to blame

By
5 mins to read
Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins speaks to the media following a GST related policy announcement concerning fruit and vegetables in supermarkets.

OPINION

Elections are a choice between carrying on, or change. With the recently launched Guardian Essential poll revealing that just 31 per cent of New Zealanders believe we are headed in the right

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business