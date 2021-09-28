Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Residential landlords keener to sell, more reluctant to buy: new Crockers/Tony Alexander survey

6 minutes to read
Survey of rental sector out today. Photo / Doug Sherring

Survey of rental sector out today. Photo / Doug Sherring

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Landlords are not as keen to expand their housing portfolios, are keener sell and tax isn't a big influence, according to a new survey of 592 investors out today.

Just as the Government to axe landlord mortgage interest deductibility from Friday, the Crockers/Tony Alexander Investor Insight report for September surveyed landlord sentiment.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.