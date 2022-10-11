Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Business

Regulator alleges Waipareira donation was 'serious wrongdoing'

Matt Nippert
By
5 mins to read
John Tamihere said media scrutiny of the charities was "racist" and a "pogrom". Photo / Peter de Graaf

A Charities Services investigation into hundreds of thousands of charitable dollars donated for John Tamihere's political campaigning resulted in an allegation of "serious wrongdoing" and the issuing of a formal warning notice to Waipareira.

