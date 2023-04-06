Record number of female-led companies in 2023 Hi-Tech Awards

Cecilia Robinson's Tend Health is a finalist in the awards.

The 2023 Hi-Tech Awards finalists feature more female-led companies than ever, and entries from around the country, says Hi-Tech Trust chairman David Downs.

“We applaud the ever-increasing diversity of the sector, and encourage the whole industry to embrace the opportunities that this diversity brings.”

The Hi-Tech Awards Gala Dinner will take place on Friday June 23 at the Te Pae Convention Centre in Christchurch. A sell-out crowd of more than 1000 is expected, Downs says.

The 2023 Hi-Tech Awards finalists are:

PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year

Cin7

Crimson Education

Kami

Pushpay

Serko

Vista Group

ASX Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year

Dawn Aerospace

Halter

InnoCraft

LawVu

Lumin

Punakaiki Fund Hi-Tech Start-Up Company of the Year

Astute Access

CarbonCrop

Formus Labs

Tracksuit

ZeroJet

IBM Most Inspiring Individual Award

Cameron Smith

Dave Rouse

Janine Grainger

John Robson

Mark Nichols

Ruby Kolesky

Callaghan Innovation/ Poutama Trust Māori Hi-Tech Company of the Year

AskNicely

Checkmate

Earshots

Envico Technologies

Paku

Duncan Cotterill Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution Award

Formus Labs

Movio

Parkable

Kiwibank Hi-Tech Innovative Services Award

CarbonCrop

Clearhead

Easy Crypto

National Capital

Orion Health

Tend Health

Braemac Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product Award

Altitude Conservation

Bison

Dawn Aerospace

Global Seismic Data

ZeroJet

Consult Recruitment Best Contribution to the NZ Tech Sector

academyEX

Chillisoft

Digital Future Aotearoa

Microsoft

Technology Investment Network (TIN)

NZTE Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Agritech Sector

Fruitometry

Halter

Hectre

Levno

The Smart Machine Company

Xero Hi-Tech Young Achiever

Dr Sean Feast

Fraser Paine

Owyn Aitken/Hadi Daoud

Soul Machines Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution

CarbonCrop

Formus Labs

Macso

Mint Innovation

Tataki Auckland Unlimited Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Technology Solution

AskNicely

Junofem

Mint Innovation

Writer’s Toolbox

Spark Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good