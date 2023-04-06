Record number of female-led companies in 2023 Hi-Tech Awards

The 2023 Hi-Tech Awards finalists feature more female-led companies than ever, and entries from around the country, says Hi-Tech Trust chairman David Downs.
“We applaud the ever-increasing diversity of the sector, and encourage the whole industry to embrace the opportunities that this diversity brings.”
The Hi-Tech Awards Gala Dinner will take place on Friday June 23 at the Te Pae Convention Centre in Christchurch. A sell-out crowd of more than 1000 is expected, Downs says.
The 2023 Hi-Tech Awards finalists are:
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year
- Cin7
- Crimson Education
- Kami
- Pushpay
- Serko
- Vista Group
ASX Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year
- Dawn Aerospace
- Halter
- InnoCraft
- LawVu
- Lumin
Read More
- Dawn Aerospace successfully completes its first rocket powered flight of spaceplane
- E-waste recycler Mint raises $60m Series C - why it’s still favouring offshore plants over NZ
- Smart cow start-up Halter defies venture capital drought with $85m raise, reveals early uptake
- Post-pandemic hangover: Cin7 culls staff
Punakaiki Fund Hi-Tech Start-Up Company of the Year
- Astute Access
- CarbonCrop
- Formus Labs
- Tracksuit
- ZeroJet
IBM Most Inspiring Individual Award
- Cameron Smith
- Dave Rouse
- Janine Grainger
- John Robson
- Mark Nichols
- Ruby Kolesky
Callaghan Innovation/ Poutama Trust Māori Hi-Tech Company of the Year
- AskNicely
- Checkmate
- Earshots
- Envico Technologies
- Paku
Duncan Cotterill Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution Award
- Formus Labs
- Movio
- Parkable
Kiwibank Hi-Tech Innovative Services Award
- CarbonCrop
- Clearhead
- Easy Crypto
- National Capital
- Orion Health
- Tend Health
Braemac Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product Award
- Altitude Conservation
- Bison
- Dawn Aerospace
- Global Seismic Data
- ZeroJet
Consult Recruitment Best Contribution to the NZ Tech Sector
- academyEX
- Chillisoft
- Digital Future Aotearoa
- Microsoft
- Technology Investment Network (TIN)
NZTE Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Agritech Sector
- Fruitometry
- Halter
- Hectre
- Levno
- The Smart Machine Company
Xero Hi-Tech Young Achiever
- Dr Sean Feast
- Fraser Paine
- Owyn Aitken/Hadi Daoud
Soul Machines Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution
- CarbonCrop
- Formus Labs
- Macso
- Mint Innovation
Tataki Auckland Unlimited Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Technology Solution
- AskNicely
- Junofem
- Mint Innovation
- Writer’s Toolbox
Spark Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good
- Enrolmy
- Ignite Aotearoa
- Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR)
- Kara Technologies
- PaySauce & BNZ
- Recycle a Device