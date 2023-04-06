Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Record number of female-led companies in 2023 Hi-Tech Awards

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Cecilia Robinson's Tend Health is a finalist in the awards.

The 2023 Hi-Tech Awards finalists feature more female-led companies than ever, and entries from around the country, says Hi-Tech Trust chairman David Downs.

“We applaud the ever-increasing diversity of the sector, and encourage the whole industry to embrace the opportunities that this diversity brings.”

The Hi-Tech Awards Gala Dinner will take place on Friday June 23 at the Te Pae Convention Centre in Christchurch. A sell-out crowd of more than 1000 is expected, Downs says.

The 2023 Hi-Tech Awards finalists are:

PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year

  • Cin7
  • Crimson Education
  • Kami
  • Pushpay
  • Serko
  • Vista Group

ASX Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year

  • Dawn Aerospace
  • Halter
  • InnoCraft
  • LawVu
  • Lumin

Punakaiki Fund Hi-Tech Start-Up Company of the Year

  • Astute Access
  • CarbonCrop
  • Formus Labs
  • Tracksuit
  • ZeroJet

IBM Most Inspiring Individual Award

  • Cameron Smith
  • Dave Rouse
  • Janine Grainger
  • John Robson
  • Mark Nichols
  • Ruby Kolesky

Callaghan Innovation/ Poutama Trust Māori Hi-Tech Company of the Year

  • AskNicely
  • Checkmate
  • Earshots
  • Envico Technologies
  • Paku

Duncan Cotterill Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution Award

  • Formus Labs
  • Movio
  • Parkable

Kiwibank Hi-Tech Innovative Services Award

  • CarbonCrop
  • Clearhead
  • Easy Crypto
  • National Capital
  • Orion Health
  • Tend Health

Braemac Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product Award

  • Altitude Conservation
  • Bison
  • Dawn Aerospace
  • Global Seismic Data
  • ZeroJet

Consult Recruitment Best Contribution to the NZ Tech Sector

  • academyEX
  • Chillisoft
  • Digital Future Aotearoa
  • Microsoft
  • Technology Investment Network (TIN)

NZTE Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Agritech Sector

  • Fruitometry
  • Halter
  • Hectre
  • Levno
  • The Smart Machine Company

Xero Hi-Tech Young Achiever

  • Dr Sean Feast
  • Fraser Paine
  • Owyn Aitken/Hadi Daoud

Soul Machines Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution

  • CarbonCrop
  • Formus Labs
  • Macso
  • Mint Innovation

Tataki Auckland Unlimited Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Technology Solution

  • AskNicely
  • Junofem
  • Mint Innovation
  • Writer’s Toolbox

Spark Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good

  • Enrolmy
  • Ignite Aotearoa
  • Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR)
  • Kara Technologies
  • PaySauce & BNZ
  • Recycle a Device

