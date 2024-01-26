Read the unsealed indictment against UK billionaire Joe Lewis

Joe Lewis, center, leaves Manhattan federal court, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in New York. Lewis. The British billionaire whose family trust owns the Tottenham Hotspur soccer club, pleaded guilty in New York on Wednesday to insider trading charges alleging that he fed corporate secrets to romantic partners, personal assistants, friends and his pilots, earning them millions of dollars illegally. Tottenham Hotspur said it was a legal matter unconnected with the club - a stance slightly undermined as Lewis's lawyer David Zornow (left) wore a Spurs-branded cap. Photo / AP