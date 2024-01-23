Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Proposed debt-to-income (DTI) restrictions: How will Reserve Bank’s new mortgage lending rules hit house hunters?

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
3 mins to read
Easing of LVR rules expected to support prospective homebuyers more than new DTI rules will hamper them. Photo / Ted Baghurst

Easing of LVR rules expected to support prospective homebuyers more than new DTI rules will hamper them. Photo / Ted Baghurst

New bank lending rules, due to be imposed by the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) in the middle of the year, aren’t expected to make it harder for people to get mortgages - for now.

The banking

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business