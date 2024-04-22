Epsom Balconies in the old Epsom Stand, now being demolished. Photo / Jason Dorday

It’s the old Auckland and the new - a racecourse grandstand being demolished to make way for more apartments; crane numbers have dropped lately, especially in the hard-hit residential construction sector; and who’s on the shortlist for the Auckland area architectural awards?

Going, going... grandstand coming down

Ward Demolition has begun work on the old grandstand at Alexandra Park and last week, CMP Construction showed images of heavy equipment at the site, removing windows and walls.

“Demolition and asbestos removal of the old grandstand at Alexandra Park is now well under way to make way for the next few buildings to be constructed, the first being Queen of the Park, an 11-level 100-unit apartment tower,” CMP noted.

The Herald reported last month that Australian developers had consent to build 193 new apartments at Auckland’s Alexandra Park, demolishing one of two grandstands to make way for the scheme to add even more units to the land off Greenlane West Rd.

The old Epsom Stand (right) is being demolished while the newer stand (left) will remain at Alexandra Park. Photo / Jason Dorday

Lance Rosenberg, managing director of Sydney-headquartered financier Gleneagle Securities, said the business had permission to develop Parkview on Cornwall on land at the Epsom end of the site.

The stand is going because it stood on land Gleneagle had bought, while the larger main grandstand would remain, Rosenberg said.

The Epsom Stand must go for the scheme to proceed “and it’s a fire risk.

“Part of the land we’ve purchased has that [Epsom] stand on it. We have consent from Auckland Council to build apartments beside the existing [Centennial] stand. We will have to demolish the [Epsom] stand to develop our land.”

People commented on the Herald story last month, many worrying about increased traffic congestion, intensification effects, how their area would change and other negative aspects.

National crane numbers drop, housing sector hit hardest

Declining construction activity has meant fewer big cranes working on sites throughout New Zealand, according to a quarterly study by quantity surveyors Rider Levett Bucknall.

The number of long-term fixed high-rise and crawler cranes working building sites hit a record high of 157 early last year but by September, the Herald reported that had dropped to 144.

Numbers are continuing to drop.

Cranes at the Ikea site, Sylvia Park, Auckland. The Swedish homeware giant’s first store here is set to open in late next year. Photo / Jason Dorday

By the end of March this year, there were only 139 cranes up nationally so crane numbers dropped around 11 per cent from last year’s first quarter to this year’s first quarter.

“This drop in crane numbers highlights the continued pressure on the residential market in New Zealand and the significant decline in residential construction activity and particularly across multi-unit residential,” RLB said.

The RLB Crane Index showed Auckland crane numbers dropped 12 per cent from 90 early last year to 79 in the quarter to March this year.

Jobs counted included the Mason Clinic, the first Ikea in New Zealand, Elementum Apartments, The Domain Collection apartments, Central Interceptor, DCI Data Centre and Highgate Parkway Data Centre, education jobs in Northcote, Lynfield and at AUT as well as Sylvia Park’s new Resido build to rent three-block project and the new Pak’nSave Highland Park.

Nationally, crane numbers fell fastest on residential sites.

A tower crane working at Summerset St John's, the new retirement village in Auckland. Photo / Summerset Group

“The proportion of residential cranes across New Zealand fell to 21.6 per cent, the lowest since Q3 2015. Only 30 residential long-term cranes are currently on sites across the country, also the lowest number since Q3 2015. The current number of residential cranes is significantly lower than the peak of 76 recorded 18 months ago in Q3 2022,” RLB said.

Total building consents also reflect the slowing of Auckland activity, with a 14 per cent drop in overall consents in 2023.

Residential consents fell by 18.2 per cent and non-residential consents fell by 3.9 per cent. These consent values correlate with the falling number of cranes across the Auckland region and point to a reduction in the forward construction pipeline, RLB noted, citing Stats NZ figures.

RLB says it calculates crane numbers by staff in each of its offices counting the numbers in their area. That provides the base information for the index. Results are released twice a year.

Long-term fixed high-rise and crawler cranes are measured.

Herne Bay residents v Watercare (again)

The Herne Bay Residents Association is appealing Watercare Service’s consent to upgrade the sewer mains in their area.

Dirk Hudig of the association said that the community group wanted to ensure conditions agreed to were included in the consent so an application has been made for an Environment Court hearing.

Salisbury Park, Herne Bay. Photo / Doug Sherring

The conditions are about a requirement for sound measuring equipment at construction sites and Salisbury Reserve as well as ensuring damaged trees are replaced, he said.

The association did not want to delay works, but wanted to ensure conditions already agreed to were in the consent document, Hudig said.

In response, a Watercare spokesman said: “We have responded to the Herne Bay Residents Association submission directly. We will be discussing their concerns with them as we continue to make progress on the Herne Bay wastewater trunk sewer.”

Residents had earlier objected to Watercare taking most of Salisbury Reserve for two years as its construction laydown zone.

But they lost that battle when Watercare was declared the victor, able to use the reserve while it works in the area.

Top Auckland architects to be named in awards next month

On May 15, Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects will announce its Auckland award winners.

“Office, studio, hotel, civic centre, cultural hub - there is no shortage of inspiration when it comes to the commercial architecture,” the institute said of new Auckland buildings.

Deloitte Centre Te Kaha by Warren and Mahoney Architects, nominated in the awards to be announced on May 15. Photo / Dean Purcell

Housing and residential additions and alterations are also short-listed in the awards.

Commercial Architecture nominees: 1050 Remuera Road by Bureaux, Kā Uri, Awanui by Glamuzina Architects, Tāwharau Lane development by JWA Architects, Tidal Road development by JWA Architects, Hawaikirangi by RCG and Studio Pasifika, New Bricks on the Block by RTA Studio, The Suites by Studio John Irving and JWA Architects in association, Te Iwitahi - Whangārei Civic Centre by TEAM Architects Auckland, Deloitte Centre Te Kaha by Warren and Mahoney Architects and HB Central by Warren and Mahoney Architects.

Education nominees: Massey Innovation Complex by Athfield Architects, Bear Park Early Learning Centre at Hobsonville by Dave Pearson Architects, Ngākōroa School by Jasmax, University of Auckland B201 Building by Jasmax and Onehunga Primary School by Jasmax.

Heritage: Auckland Domain Wintergarden restoration and seismic upgrade by Salmond Reed Architects.

Auckland Domain Wintergarden. Photo / Janna Dixon

Hospitality: Ric’s by Studio John Irving.

Housing nominees: Ōwairaka House by Athfield Architects, Leigh Road Home by Belinda George Architects, Huruhi by Bossley Architects, Shapeshifter by Crosson Architects, Waimana Estate by Glamuzina Architects, Dorset house by Guy Tarrant Architects, Jewel Box by Guy Tarrant Architects, Daniels reef lookout by Matter, Parirau by Megan Edwards Architects, Glider by Studio John Irving, Courtyard House by Studio John Irving and Bird/Seed house by Vaughn McQuarrie.

This Auckland project, known only as "Boom Box", is shortlisted for a New Zealand Institute of Architects award on May 15. Photo / NZIA

Housing alterations and additions nominees: Earth House by Adele McNab Architects, Second Ave extension by Glamuzina Architects, McGuigan residence by JWA Architects, Ridge house by Keshaw McArthur, Tizard by Monk MacKenzie, Kororā retreat by SGA, Boom Box by Space Division and Little Shoal Bay by Studio John Irving.

Housing multi unit nominess: Kōtuitui Terraces by Crosson Architects, Boathouse Bay by Crosson Architects, Edition by Monk MacKenzie, The Foundation - Nathan Residences by Peddle Thorp, the Ōwairaka Collection by Stevens Lawson Architects and Kotare Rise by X Studio Architects.

The new Te Arikinui Pullman Auckland Airport Hotel. Photo/Tessa Crisp

Interior architecture nominees: The Diamond Shop by Crosson Architects. TSA Auckland Office by Designgroup Stapleton Elliott, Te Arikinui Pullman Auckland Airport Hotel by Warren and Mahoney Architects, Te Tihi - Aurecon Auckland by Warren and Mahoney Architects, Precinct Properties Workplace by Warren and Mahoney Architects, Greenwood Roche by Wingate Architects and Anthony Harper by Wingate Architects.

Planning and urban design nominees: Puriri Park Road by Architectus, Hayman Park Playground: Playtower & Kiosk by Athfield Architects and Wraight + Associates (Wā), 1050 Remuera by Bureaux, Tāmaki Employment Precinct Masterplan by Isthmus Group and Te Mātāwai by MODE.

Public architecture nominee: Kaipātiki Eco Hub by Athfield Architects.

The Kaipātiki Project EcoHub has been shortlisted for an Auckland area architecture award on May 15. Photo / New Zealand Institute of Architects

Small project architecture nominees: Paper House by Crosson Architects, the Boat House by Michael Cooper Architects, Common Space Studio by Pac Studio and Hovering Prism by W3.

Wendy Shacklock of Wendy Shacklock Architects led the jury with Nick Barratt-Boyes of Studio of Pacific Architecture, Gabrielle Luong of Malcolm Walker Architects, Professor Anthony Hoete from the University of Auckland and lay juror Bridget Gilbert.

Awards for other areas throughout New Zealand will be announced on other dates in May.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 24 years, has won many awards, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.