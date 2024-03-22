The old Epsom Stand (right) is to be demolished while the newer stand (left) will remain at Alexandra Park. Photo / Jason Dorday

Australian developers have consent to build 193 new apartments at Auckland’s Alexandra Park, demolishing one of two grandstands to make way for the scheme to add even more units to the land off Greenlane West Rd.

Lance Rosenberg, managing director of Sydney-headquartered financier Gleneagle Securities, said that the business had permission to develop Parkview on Cornwall on land at the Epsom end of the site.

One older grandstand will be demolished because it stood on land Gleneagle had bought, while the larger main grandstand would remain, he said.

Inside the old Epsom Stand, soon to be demolished, at Alexandra Park. Photo / Jason Dorday

Demolition of the Epsom Stand would start in the next few weeks with Ward Demolition winning the contract.

Rosenberg said that was necessary for the scheme to proceed “and it’s a fire risk. Part of the land we’ve purchased has that [Epsom] stand on it. We have consent from Auckland Council to build apartments beside the existing [Centennial] stand. We will have to demolish the [Epsom] stand to develop our land.”

Plans to potentially turn the 100-year-old 35ha Avondale Racecourse into thousands of new houses and apartments have spurred concerned residents in that area to plan a community meeting next week.

At Alexandra Park, council consent documents showed the Australians’ land is at 223-229 Greenlane West Rd.

Apartment blocks designed by Paul Brown and Associate Architects are called Queen of the Park and Cardigan Bay.

The Australian developers' plans for Alexandra Park showing the Centennial Stand (left) to remain but the Epsom Stand (right) to be demolished. Photo / supplied by Gleneagle Securities

Rosenberg supplied this map (above) which outlines in pink the 16,000sq m of land which Gleneagle has bought.

“There will be a whole road width plus footpaths - at least 15m to 20m - to the south away from the Auckland Trotting Club’s existing Centennial grandstand. This first stage will back on to Green Lane West,” Rosenberg said.

“On the old Epsom Grandstand site we are applying for resource consent for 50-plus apartments facing the racetrack. This will be at least a full road width plus garden area of around 12-14m to the east away from the current Alexandra Trotting Club Centennial stand. This will be our next stage of development.

Plans for new apartments at Alexandra Park. Photo / Auckland Council resource consent application

The old Epsom Stand is not safe or fit for purpose and it is a requirement of the council to demolish as part of the subdivision consent, he said.

“We will be making good and preserving the beautiful heritage gates and walls, which are protected by the council.”

Gleneagle Securities had raised $75m from New Zealand and Australian investors via syndication to partly fund the scheme, he said.

Three years ago, the business bought 1.6ha of land from the Auckland Trotting Club for $52m.

Stage one would be 52 apartments in a block of four levels.

Plans for the second apartment building at Alexandra Park - Cardigan Bay is stage two of the scheme. Photo / Gleneagle Securities

Apartments would sell from about $750,000 to $5m.

Marketing of Queen of the Park would begin in a few weeks.

Gleneagles’ partner is Podia, also from Sydney.

Plans on Gleneagle’s website show the much larger second stage, Cardigan Bay.

CMP Construction had won the contract to build the apartments, Rosenberg said.

Plans for the new apartment scheme at Alexandra Park. Photo / Auckland Council resource consent application

“We’ve prioritised Queen of the Park and will move to Cardigan Bay if the market is there. We’re not committed yet.”

Demolition of part of the grandstand would occur in the next two months, then early works would start. It would take 18 to 20 months.

Saren Loo is assisting Gleneagles on this side of the Tasman, based in Auckland, representing the owner’s interest.

Epsom Balconies in the old Epsom Stand, about to be demolished. Photo / Jason Dorday

The resource consent says: “The heritage gates, wall, ticket booths and turnstile building are proposed to be refurbished and retained at the Green Lane West street frontage of the site and will provide the main pedestrian and bicycle access and entrance to the site.”

The aesthetic values of the site as a landmark within a large racetrack setting are the values potentially most affected by the reduction in the size of its surrounds. The new layout of the site retains reasonable breathing space around the heritage structure that presents appropriately to the street, the consent said.

Crafted steps up into the old Epsom Stand, now about to be demolished. Photo / Jason Dorday

Consent is for 193 units with 164 car parks and 204 bike parks.

“The new buildings and landscaping proposed create a development and environment which utlises the currently under-utilised part of Alexandra Park in a manner that sits comfortably within the site context and the overall urban transformation of the Alexandra Park Urban Village that is anticipated on the site,” the consent documents say.

The buildings will provide a contribution to the urban built form and urban transformation of this part of Alexandra Park in a manner that is consistent with the wider masterplan aspirations for the site that is compatible with the site context, the application said.

The buildings have been appropriately separated to retain and emphasise strong visual sightlines and permeability through the site as well as provide two distinctive individual buildings each with its own identity, the documentation said.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald's property editor for 24 years, has won many awards, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.