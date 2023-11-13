Voyager 2023 media awards
Property Insider: Waiwera tower went with a whimper; wholesale fund repayments looming; Foodstuffs’ merger

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
More than half the resort's structures have been crushed to rubble and the iconic waterslide tower is set to be taken down next month. Video / Carson Bluck

How expectations of a dramatic tower toppling went unfulfilled; the slow-burning issue of wholesale funds; a whirlwind tour of the world’s best architecture; and where art meets advertising - a new take on house-for-sale signs. Business Herald’s new column offers insight into what those on the inside of the property industry are talking about, what worries them, what they’re celebrating, the rises, the falls and who’s doing what.

