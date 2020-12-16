Partners Life buys BNZ's life insurance business for $290m

Partners Life chief executive Naomi Ballantyne. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi life insurer Partners Life has bought the life insurance business of the Bank of New Zealand in a deal worth $290 million.

The deal, which would see Partners Life become the second largest player in the New Zealand market, is subject to approval by the Overseas Investment Office and the Reserve Bank.

In a statement to the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges, BNZ parent National Australia Bank said the agreement to sell the business was consistent with its strategy to focus on its core banking businesses across Australia and New Zealand.

BNZ chief executive Angela Mentis said the bank was confident the sale would provide the best outcome for its insurance customers.

"Ensuring BNZ customers continue to access insurance remains important to us. We're confident that this sale will provide the best outcome for our insurance customers and that they will continue to receive a high standard of customer service from a New

Zealand insurance provider with a strong local reputation."

Partners Life chief executive Naomi Ballantyne said she was delighted about the acquisition.

"We are intent on ensuring that all BNZ Life and Partners Life customers benefit from this

transaction."

As part of the deal, BNZ has also entered into a 10-year exclusive referral arrangement with Partners Life subject to Partners Life continuing to meet certain operating standards.

A BNZ spokesman said there would be job opportunities for all impacted staff at Partners Life at the conclusion of the deal.

The sale is expected to be completed by late 2021.

Partners Life was founded by Ballantyne in 2011. Its largest shareholder is US-based private equity giant, Blackstone which has a 49.8 per cent stake in the company. Partners Group Nominees owns 23 per cent while Maui Capital Aqua Fund is the third largest shareholder at 9.7 per cent.

Partners Life currently insures more than 177,000 lives, has $343.3 million in annual premiums in force and employs 270 staff.