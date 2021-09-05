Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Ormiston Rise buyer vows to build all 727 homes: 296 KiwiBuilds from $650,000

4 minutes to read
No one yet lives at Ormiston Rise: plans are shown here. Photo / supplied

No one yet lives at Ormiston Rise: plans are shown here. Photo / supplied

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

The business that has offered to buy a stalled 727-home Auckland housing project has vowed to complete all the works, including 295 Kiwibuilds where prices started at $650,000.

A spokesman for The Neighbourhood Ormiston said

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.