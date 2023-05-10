Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Opinion: Joe Biden’s new deal threatens global prosperity

By Roger Partridge
6 mins to read
US President Joe Biden's eye-watering spending plans mark a profound departure from the long-standing Washington consensus. Photo / AP

US President Joe Biden's eye-watering spending plans mark a profound departure from the long-standing Washington consensus. Photo / AP

OPINION:

Sometimes change is sudden. At other times, it creeps up slowly and is only obvious looking back. Yet such change can be no less profound.

The demise of the Washington consensus is a change

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business