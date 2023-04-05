The RBNZ's rate hiking cycle has been longer and larger than its counterpart in Australia, and likely more economically devastating. Video / NZ Herald

The Reserve Bank has today lifted the Official Cash Rate by 50 basis points to 5.25 per cent.

The 11th successive hike, it takes the rate to its highest level since December 2008.

Inflation is still too high and persistent, and employment is beyond its maximum sustainable level.

The recent severe weather events in the North Island have led to higher prices for some goods and services, the RBNZ said.

The New Zealand dollar rallied sharply on the higher-than-expected hike. In the minutes following the release, the kiwi was trading at US63.6c, up about half a US cent from US63.08 before the release.

The RBNZ effectively shrugged off global banking woes. “The Committee’s assessment is that there is no material conflict between lowering inflation and maintaining financial stability in New Zealand,” it said.

“However, wholesale interest rates have fallen significantly since the February Statement, and this could put downward pressure on lending rates,” it said. “As a result, a 50 basis point increase in the OCR was seen as helping to maintain the current lending rates faced by businesses and households, while also supporting an increase in retail deposit rates.”

In other words, the RBNZ appears concerned that a smaller hike may have resulted in mortgage rates falling.

“Members agreed that the sooner supply and demand were better matched in the economy, the lower the overall cost of reducing inflation.”

The two-year swap rate, which has an influence on home mortgage rates, gained 15 basis points to 5.1 per cent.

”No one saw this coming,” Imre Speizer, senior markets strategist at Westpac, said. ”The markets are extremely busy dealing with the shock,” he said.

Pundits had expected there would be a pullback from the 50 basis point hike forecast after the last Monetary Policy Statement in February - and that the peak for rate hikes will now be 5.25 per cent, rather than the 5.5 per cent previously expected.

Today’s decision is a briefer Monetary Policy Review, as opposed to a full Monetary Policy Statement.

That means the RBNZ and Governor Adrian Orr will likely give less away in terms of the overall economic outlook.

Economists this week told the Herald a 25 basis point increase was most likely.

Yesterday, the Reserve Bank of Australia paused interest rate hikes, leaving its official cash rate at 3.6 per cent.

That decision followed consecutive interest rate rises across the Tasman since May last year.