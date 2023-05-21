Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

OCR preview: “On a knife-edge”: Interest rate to rise, with prospect of more to come

Liam Dann
By
4 mins to read
Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr at a press conference last year for the November Monetary Policy Statement. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr at a press conference last year for the November Monetary Policy Statement. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Economists expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to lift the Official Cash Rate this Wednesday and highlight the risk of more to come.

The big turn in immigration numbers and last week’s Budget

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business