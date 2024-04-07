Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

OCR preview: Cuts coming but no ‘game changer’ from Reserve Bank this week

Liam Dann
By
4 mins to read
The Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand explains how the expansion of money supply and higher consumer prices have eroded people’s purchasing power. Video / Carson Bluck / Mark Mitchell

On Wednesday the Reserve Bank delivers a Monetary Policy Review, which means a fresh call on the official cash rate, without a full statement of analysis and new forecasts.

The economic consensus is that there

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business